After dispute, Panthers’ Mike Tolbert allegedly paid $3,900 repair bill in coins

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert allegedly paid his $3,900 bill at a Charlotte auto shop in coins in response to what he claimed was slow service and exorbitant costs.
The spat played out on social media this week, with Tolbert taking to Instagram to voice his complaint and urge residents to avoid Motion Lab Tuning, located on Nations Crossing Road.
“I was quoted a price and a 10 day completion time frame!!! 2 1/2 months later still not done and upped the price from the original quote!” Tolbert posted. “Terrible business and owner! I expected a level of professionalism that I did not receive and the owner expected me to pay more because I’m “a millionaire”!!!!”
The shop had a different version of events, which it posted on the business’ Facebook page Monday. The post claimed Tolbert tried to have the work done for free.
“You might think because he is a professional athlete he would be a fair and ethical person. From the beginning, he attempted to get us to do work for free because he is ‘Mike Tolbert,’” according to the post. “So today, I am disappointed that it came to this, I had to call the police on Mike Tolbert. He and his buddy threatened me. CMPD actually banned him from the property today. They forced him to pay his bill before leaving though.
“In a passive aggressive manner, he thought he would get the last laugh by paying in coins. Pretty dumb really. All $3,900 in coins were easily identifiable as they came from a bank in boxes and perfectly counted out.”
A message left with Motion Lab Tuning was not immediately returned.
