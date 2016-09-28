Carolina Panthers have had eye on S Michael Griffin for a couple of weeks

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that adding veteran safety Michael Griffin has been in the works for a couple of weeks, but Griffin needed time for his back to heal.
Griffin, who spent nine seasons with Tennessee, injured his back during Minnesota’s third preseason game after signing with the Vikings during the offseason. He was placed on injured reserve and later was cut after reaching an injury settlement.
“It was a matter of him getting healthy and getting back in shape. This was the opportunity,” Rivera said. “We had him come in (Tuesday). We worked him out, got him on the (play) board and felt very strongly about it.”
Griffin, 31, went to two Pro Bowls with the Titans and collected 25 interceptions, including a career-high seven in 2008. And though he was one of the league’s lowest-ranked safeties last year by Pro Football Focus, the Panthers believe he still has some tread left.
The same goes for defensive tackle Kyle Love, who re-signed three weeks after he was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts. Love, who played in 15 games with Carolina last year, will fill in while rookie Vernon Butler recovers from a high ankle sprain.
Rivera was asked whether the 6-1, 315-pound Love stayed in shape during his layoff.
“Well, he is round,” Rivera said. “Kyle had a good day. He did say he got a little winded and he’s got to get back into football shape and get his legs back. But he’s a solid football player and we’re very fortunate to have a guy like that available to us.”
Rivera said Love will play Sunday against the Falcons.
