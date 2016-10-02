Carolina Panthers report card vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) didn’t catch a pass the first three quarters, then finished with six for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 48-33 loss at Atlanta.
David T. Foster IIIdtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) staggers backward after being hit by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones while scoring on a 2-point conversion in Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Newton sustained a concussion during what looked to be a display of showboating.
A week after being held without a catch by Minnesota, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (three catches for 39 yards) was only slightly more involved in this week’s loss at Atlanta.
