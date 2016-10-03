Panthers QB Cam Newton meets with doctors after suffering concussion on Sunday

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday quarterback Cam Newton, who left Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, met with doctors Monday and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Rivera, though, said he’s uncertain of the outcome of Newton’s doctor visit because he hadn’t talked to Newton yet. Rivera also said he didn’t know Newton’s status for Tampa Bay game on Oct. 10.
Rivera, a former Chicago Bears linebacker, was asked about the hit Newton took from Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones after Newton slowed near the goal line on a two-point conversion.
“It’s right at the goal line. It’s one of those things,” Rivera said. “If I was playing, I would have taken the shot.”
Rivera said he’s in a difficult situation when a player is in the concussion protocol because he doesn’t want to say anything that might contradict the medical team’s position.
“It really is tough to answer the questions. It’s hard,” he said. “I don’t want to say something that could go against what the trainers are saying, or the doctors for that matter. So I’ll just kind of wait and go from there.”
More from Rivera:
On Julio Jones’ big game: There was supposed to be help over the top on several of Jones’ big plays. “We really did try to cover him,” Rivera said.
On his team’s 1-3 record: “This (slow start) is different because I think we should be better than we are,” Rivera said. “We’re a good group, but we haven’t played that way.”
On how he feels about the end of his team’s streak of 100-yard rushing games: “I’m crushed by that, too.”
On other injuries: “I saw Thomas Davis (hamstring) and he told me he’s going to be fine.”
