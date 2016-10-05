Panthers T Mike Remmers on switch to left side vs. Falcons: ‘I learned a lot’

The Carolina Panthers experimented with having right tackle Daryl Williams play on the left side several times during training camp.
So Williams knows how hard the transition is that Mike Remmers made for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
How hard?
Williams doesn’t care if he ever does it again.
“It’s very difficult. My hat goes off to Mike Remmers,” Williams said. “It’s hard. I hate going to the left, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Remmers did it Sunday, switching from right tackle to left when Michael Oher was placed in the concussion protocol two days before the game.
Remmers struggled in his first career start at left tackle, allowing a sack, two quarterback hits and three hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. During one particularly rough stretch in the fourth quarter, Remmers was whistled for three penalties in a four-play span.
“I know I can do better personally. There’s a few plays I wish I could have back and change,” Remmers said Wednesday. “But I learned a lot from that game. And that’s going to help me grow in the future.”
It might help him Monday night against Tampa Bay. Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula said this week he’s sticking with the same tackle tandem if Oher misses another game while dealing with post-concussion symptoms.
“I thought both Mike and Daryl did a nice job playing a new position, so to speak,” Shula said. “New for Mike and Daryl not having reps and being a young player. There were a lot of good things and there were some things they can both get better at.”
Remmers, who became a starter late in the 2014 season, said moving to the left side made everything seem opposite-handed.
“(With) technique, everything’s flipped. All the plays are flipped. It took a little bit to kind of get used to that,” he said. “But I feel I can do that.”
Williams, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2014, fared OK in his first career start. He was the Panthers’ third-highest rated offensive linemen behind center Ryan Kalil and left guard Andrew Norwell, according to PFF.
Comments