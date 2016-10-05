Panthers’ rushing attack looks to Jonathan Stewart’s return, another 100-yard streak

With Jonathan Stewart sidelined for the second game in a row and the Carolina Panthers falling behind big to the Falcons on Sunday, Carolina’s streak of 100-yard rushing games was snapped at 30.
Head coach Ron Rivera wants to get started on another one ASAP.
“I know. I’m crushed by that, too,” Rivera said this week when someone mentioned the end of the streak. “Because I think it’s important. I think it’s something that we have to make sure we stay on top of.
“Our offensive line is a scrappy bunch, a physical bunch. And to be able to run for 100 yards is just indicative of their scrappiness and toughness. And I’d like to see us get back to that.”
The Panthers’ ground game has lost its footing without Stewart, who remains out with a hamstring injury. Stewart worked out on the side at Wednesday’s practice, but declined an interview request afterward.
Asked if he is progressing, Stewart said he was progressing to the training room for treatment.
The Panthers have averaged only 3.5 yards per carry in two games without Stewart, who was injured during the first quarter of a Week 2 victory over San Francisco.
Carolina barely broke 100 yards rushing (105) in a 22-10 loss to Minnesota in Week 3. They had 15 carries for 49 yards against the Falcons, while Cam Newton and Derek Anderson combined for 48 passes as the Panthers tried to rally.
“It’s something that we hope to do this week to at least get 100, run the ball effectively,” right tackle Daryl Williams said. “We got down fast so we were in more passing situations.”
Asked about the eventual return of Stewart, Williams said: “It’ll mean a lot. That guy’s really good. So obviously it’s going to improve a lot.”
Comments