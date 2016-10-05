Former Panthers Josh Norman, Steve Smith share great respect

Every week seems to feature an intriguing matchup for Josh Norman. Two weeks ago, the Washington cornerback faced off with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., with whom Norman had exchanged both physical blows on the playing field last season, and verbal jabs both in the 2015 meeting between the Carolina Panthers and Giants, and the months that have followed.
This week, however, Norman prepares to face a wide receiver who commands his ultimate respect: Baltimore Ravens star Steve Smith Sr.
Norman and Smith played together in Carolina in 2012 and 2013, and faced each other often in practices, competing fiercely in what Norman described as some “epic battles.”
Norman credits Smith for helping shape him as a competitor.
“Lion against a lion. Dog against a dog, beast against a beast, man,” he said describing the nature of those practice battles in Carolina. “His will imposed upon mine, mine imposed upon his, trying to edge out to see who could get the best of each other that day. It was always trying to steal your food, eat your food, take your dog plate kind of matchup.”
Continuing, and answering questions about what he learned the most from Smith, Norman said, “Just the fight, man. We’d have tussles here and there, which is expected. But that guy will take your heart away from you if you allow him to. … Every time to be out there was a chance to get better.”
Norman competed against Smith in a game for the first time in 2014 after the Panthers released the wide receiver, who went on to sign with Baltimore. But when asked about facing Norman this week, Smith jokingly tried to downplay the matchup.
“I don’t know why he’d match up with me – old-ass receiver – so, I mean, I’m excited to play ball,” he said with a chuckle. “You know, don’t have a lot of these coming back, can’t get any of these back, so I am excited to play every game.”
Upon hearing Smith’s response, Norman laughed “He did [say that]? Starting already.”
Norman later said, “I don’t know if I’ll face him the whole time or not. But like he said, he’s an old receiver. I don’t play those games.”
Norman laughed and then said, “That guy’s been making plays since he got in the league. I don’t see him stopping now.”
Smith expressed great respect for Norman, but his fondest memories of those days in Carolina involved the hunger that he saw in Norman moreso than the practice battles.
“I’m kind of biased. … I know the Josh Norman, when I remember him as a rookie and watching him grow,” Smith said. “So, I look at him not as a Washington Redskin or a Carolina Panther, or a top-tier, elite, all-pro, Pro Bowl corner. I look at him as Josh Norman, and as the guy, as the man, almost like a little brother.
“I remember when I was at Carolina after we had done the meetings, I’d come back in the room to the wide receivers room to look at film and he’s in there looking at film because, you know, some of the other guys are – maybe the older guys are in the DB room looking at film,” Smith continued. “So, you know, I was like ‘Hey, I need my room,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh man, I thought you weren’t watching it today.’ So, I mean, you know, so it’s just a lot of different interactions, so I’ve just seen him behind closed doors in the manner that’s less competitive, so that’s what I mean.”
