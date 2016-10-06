Panthers’ safety dance: Kurt Coleman might return to spot where he’s had success

Kurt Coleman downplayed his move from free safety to strong safety during the Carolina Panthers’ preseason, saying the two positions were mostly interchangeable.
But Coleman could be heading back to his former position, where last year he racked up a career-high seven interceptions during the Panthers’ Super Bowl season.
“The one thing that we’ve looked at talked about is he had a lot of success last year as a free (safety). So that’s one of the considerations,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Thursday. “And quite frankly, that’s probably why we brought Michael Griffin in. Kurt really was really very productive at free safety for us last year.”
The Panthers began shifting their safety rotation last week after signing the veteran Griffin to a one-year deal. Colin Jones started in place of Tre Boston at free safety at Atlanta, although Griffin ended up playing more reps than any safety except Coleman.
Coleman said he’s fine playing either spot. He was lined up near the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Atlanta when he picked off a batted Matt Ryan pass and returned it 8 yards for his second career pick-six.
“I’ll just go with the flow and play within what we’re doing,” Coleman said. “I don’t think to me personally that one side’s better than the other. It’s whatever this team needs and we can be more successful at.”
Griffin, 31, became the oldest member of the secondary when he signed. Despite Matt Ryan’s 503 passing yards and Julio Jones’ 300 receiving yards last week, Griffin believes the group can be successful.
“That’s a young secondary. But the good thing is you’ve got a long season ahead of us. There’s no point to hit the panic button right now,” Griffin said. “What we’ve got – these guys right here – is what we’re going to go out on the field and play with and we’re going to believe in each one.”
