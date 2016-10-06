Panthers QB Cam Newton, several other starters expected to miss game vs. Bucs

The Carolina Panthers put out their longest injury report of the season Thursday, with plenty of other names under quarterback Cam Newton’s in the “did not participate” category.
Newton and left tackle Michael Oher are expected to miss Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay as they remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Carolina also will likely be without No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry (turf toe), running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (high ankle sprain).
Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism about linebacker Thomas Davis earlier this week. But Davis missed Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue.
Veteran defensive end Charles Johnson, who’s still looking for his first sack, also was out with a quad injury.
Asked which players he had the most concern about, Rivera said: “I’d say all of them.”
Stewart could miss his third consecutive game Monday, although the veteran back is at least doing more in his rehab.
“He had a real good day,” Rivera said. “They’ve had him running in the pool. They had him pulling the sleds on the field. He did a little bit of individual stuff. So we’re heading in the right direction with him.”
