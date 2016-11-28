Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

During the fourth quarter of the Carolina Panthers football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, linebacker Luke Kuechly was carted off the field. Hear quarterback Cam Newton and the NFL team's head coach, Ron Rivera, discuss Kuechly and what his injury means to the team.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says if he were a defensive player in same situation he would have "taken the shot" that Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones did on the play that put Cam Newton out of the game with a concussion.
Cam Newton speaks to the media following Panthers practice Sept. 21, 2016, in the wake of the most recent officer-involved shootings, including a fatal shooting in Charlotte, N.C. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.