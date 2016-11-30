Panthers’ Luke Kuechly (concussion) still not practicing, seems unlikely to play Sunday

When middle linebacker Luke Kuechly made the trip west with the Carolina Panthers, there was hope the perennial Pro Bowler might be available for the second game of the 10-day trip.
But Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol, and it seems unlikely he will play in Sunday’s game at Seattle.
Kuechly attended Wednesday’s practice at San Jose State and went through stretching. But he was a spectator once the drills started.
Kuechly is recovering from the concussion he sustained Nov. 17 against New Orleans – caused by a collision with Saints running back Tim Hightower that left Kuechly sobbing and trying to catch his breath as he was carted from the field.
The Panthers had several other starters sidelined Wednesday, including right tackle Daryl Williams (foot) and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (shoulder).
Defensive tackle Kawann Short and safety Kurt Coleman also sat out for unknown reasons.
