Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill a must-start coming off game for the ages

Tyreek Hill (Kansas City) comes off a legendary game as the first player since Gale Sayers in 1965 to have a rushing, receiving and kick return touchdown in the same game. Playing in the dome in a potential shoot-out gives Hill must-start status (plus Atlanta allows a league-high 282.2 yards passing per game).
Off a down game and without having scored in his past two, look for Julio Jones (Atlanta) to get back on the scoring train against Kansas City, which allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Brandin Cooks (New Orleans) didn’t receive a single target last week, making him a strong candidate for bounce-back game (especially for a squeaky wheel who has since expressed frustration with his role in the offense) – the Lions/Saints game has the highest over/under this week.
Likewise, Sterling Shepard (N.Y. Giants) didn’t receive a target last week, making him also a strong candidate for a bounce-back game.
Players to avoid
Seattle allows a league-worst 17.0 points per game and Cam Newton (Carolina) has not fared well against the Seahawks. In six career games against Seattle, he has averaged 186 yards passing and 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Jay Ajayi (Miami) disappointed last week in a plus matchup against San Francisco and could be a bench candidate this week on the road against a Baltimore defense allowing a league-low 74.9 yards rushing per game.
Robert Kelley (Washington) comes off a poor game with 37 yards rushing and he is likely in store for another poor game at Arizona, which allows the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
After scoring in three straight games, Allen Robinson (Jacksonville) was back to being a huge fantasy disappointment last week with two receptions and 24 yards. Keep him on the bench against Denver, which allows a league-low 193.9 yards passing per game.
Colin Kaepernick (San Francisco) has been the second-best fantasy quarterback over the past four weeks and he ranks 14th in rushing yards over those games. He remains a fantasy starter this week against a Bears defense allowing 28.3 points per game over the past three, third-most.
Alex Smith (Kansas City) could be a sneaky start against Atlanta, which allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. This game has shoot-out potential.
Although he hasn’t scored in three straight games, Jordan Howard (Chicago) is a strong start. He ranks fourth in rushing yards over the past three weeks and San Francisco allows a league-worst 171.8 yards rushing per game.
Doug Martin (Tampa Bay) has stepped right into the workhorse role in the backfield with 23 touches per game since returning in Week 10 from a hamstring injury. He is a good option to score against San Diego, which allows 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game – second-most.
After missing four games Tevin Coleman (Atlanta) made his return last week and while 9 yards on eight carries showed his rust, you have to like that he scored a touchdown. He has seven scores on the season on just 88 touches.
Kenneth Dixon (Baltimore) looks to have surpassed Terrance West as the starter; Dixon had 31 snaps last week to 23 for West. This week, Dixon will face a Miami defense allowing 132.2 yards rushing per game, third-most.
He won’t have huge stats, but Rex Burkhead (Cincinnati) is filling the Giovani Bernard role for the Bengals and he had 48 yards and two receptions last week. You could start Burkhead if you are in a bind with DeMarco Murray on a bye.
Marvin Jones (Detroit) has gone five weeks without scoring, plus he’s averaged just 35 yards per game over his past seven, but he could break out of his slump this week in a high-scoring game. Jones did get a team-high 11 targets in the Lions’ last game.
Mike Wallace (Baltimore) gets a chance to toast another former team at home against the Dolphins. The last time he had an opportunity against a former team he had 124 yards and a touchdown vs. the Steelers in Week 9.
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
