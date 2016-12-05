Cam Newton and his many fashion statements

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton listens to a reporter's question during a press conference at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke to the issue of not feeling safe or protected by the officials following Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton listens to reporter's question during a press conference following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Chiefs won 20-17.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses the concussion he suffered during action vs the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 2, 2016 during his press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The Raiders won 35-32.
Host Cam Newton attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton speaks to the media during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wears a black coat and hat as he talks with reporters during a post-game news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Seattle.
Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Cam Newton answers a question after being introduced during an NFL football news conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2011.
Carolina Panthersí Cam Newton answers questions after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton following practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2016.
