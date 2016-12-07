Tight end Greg Olsen is Carolina Panthers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Tight end Greg Olsen is the Carolina Panthers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for the second year in a row.
Olsen, a two-time Pro Bowler, and his wife, Kara, created the HEARTest Yard Fund in 2013 after their son was born with a congenital heart defect. Since its inception, the program has distributed nearly $1.25 million to families of babies affected by congenital heart issues.
Olsen is familiar with Payton’s legacy, having played with the Chicago Bears and playing alongside Payton’s son, Jarrett Payton, at the University of Miami.
“Having played in Chicago, [I know] firsthand what Walter Payton was all about as a player and as a person and teammate,” Olsen said. “I played in college with his son. I’ve been around the family. Obviously, it’s a tremendous honor.”
