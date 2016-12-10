Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
0 The Panthers offensive line did not give up a sack for just the second time this season last week against the Seahawks.
534 The Seahawks put up 534 yards of offense against the Panthers, including 240 rushing yards.
1 The Panthers have rushed for over 100 yards just once in their past five games.
4 Carolina has to win each of its final four games to finish .500 for the season.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
69 Tyler Larsen
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
94 Kony Ealy
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
56 A.J. Klein
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), LB David Mayo (concussion), T Daryl Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Mario Addison (knee), S Kurt Coleman (concussion), DB Daryl Worley (concussion).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
W 23-20
27
At Oakland
L 35-32
December
4
At Seattle
L 40-7
11
San Diego
1 p.m.
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
