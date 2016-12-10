San Diego Chargers at a glance

San Diego Chargers
Coach: Mike McCoy
Key Stats
201 San Diego tight end Antonio Gates will play his 201st career game, setting a new franchise record. He also has a touchdown catch in three of the team’s last five games.
5 1/2 Chargers rookie Joey Bosa has 5 1/2 sacks this season, combining with Melvin Ingram for 11 1/2.
1,411 Running back Melvin Gordon has 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,411 yards from scrimmage this season.
25 Quarterback Phillip Rivers has thrown 25 touchdowns this season, which marks a streak of nine seasons with 25 or more touchdowns thrown — third-longest in the NFL.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
15 Dontrelle Inman
LT
77 King Dunlap
LG
74 Orlando Franklin
C
68 Matt Slauson
RG
76 D.J. Fluker
RT
72 Joe Barksdale
TE
85 Antonio Gates
WR
12 Travis Benjamin
QB
17 Philip Rivers
FB
34 Derek Watt
RB
28 Melvin Gordon
Defense
DE
99 Joey Bosa
NT
71 Damion Square
DT
94 Corey Liuget
OLB
51 Kyle Emanuel
OLB
54 Melvin Ingram
ILB
56 Korey Toomer
ILB
52 Denzel Perryman
LCB
24 Brandon Flowers
RCB
26 Casey Hayward
SS
37 Jahleel Addae
FS
20 Dwight Lowery
Special Teams
K
2 Josh Lambo
P
8 Drew Kaser
LS
47 Mike Windt
H
10 Kellen Clemens
PR
89 Isaiah Burse
KOR
89 Isaiah Burse
Injuries
OUT: CB Brandon Flowers (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: ILB Jatavis Brown (knee), G Orlando Franklin (knee).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
11
At Kansas City
L 33-27
18
Jacksonville
W 38-14
25
At Indianapolis
L 26-22
October
2
New Orleans
L 35-34
9
At Oakland
L 34-31
13
Denver
W 21-13
23
At Atlanta
W 33-30
30
At Denver
L 27-19
November
6
Tennessee
W 43-35
13
Miami
L 31-24
Bye
27
At Houston
W 21-13
December
4
Tampa Bay
L 28-21
11
At Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
18
Oakland
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
24
At Cleveland
1 p.m.*
CBS
January
1
Kansas City
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
