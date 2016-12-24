Luke Kuechly inactive against Atlanta Falcons

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

1:00 UNC's Nazair Jones on Stanford's McCaffrey: "I can't blame him."

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:12 Raleigh acorn prepped for New Years drop