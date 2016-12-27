Panthers’ Ryan Delaire returns to injured reserve

Carolina Panthers backup defensive end Ryan Delaire is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury for the second time this season -- and this time he won’t be coming off it.
The Panthers placed Delaire on IR on Tuesday and signed defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad. Webster, a former Division II basketball player, has been in the NFL since 2014 but has never played in a regular-season game.
Delaire spent more than two months on IR following arthroscopic knee surgery in September before being activated in Week 13. Delaire finished the season with one sack and six tackles in six games.
