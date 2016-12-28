Cam Newton grants young fan with severe heart condition’s Christmas wish

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flew to Atlanta on his day off to meet Taylor Deckard, a 10-year-old Auburn fan with a “severe heart condition,” whose Christmas wish was to meet Newton.
For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016
The meeting of the two was captured in a heartwarming video and tweeted by Auburn, and features Deckard, who is at first visibly shocked and amazed and then goes for the hug, which Newton returns lovingly.
