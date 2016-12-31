Panthers opponent at a glance: Tampa Bay

Coach: Dirk Koetter
Key Stats
1 Tampa Bay will be facing a Carolina Panthers team that looks a little different from the last matchup this season: Quarterback Cam Newton is back (No. 1) for round two.
3,888 Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in just his second season in the league.
5 Gerald McCoy was also absent from the last matchup, but has been productive after returning from injury. The defensive tackle has five passes defensed this season.
4 Newton has gone 4-0 against Tampa Bay in four games and has eight passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
89 Russell Shepard
LT
76 Donovan Smith
LG
64 Kevin Pamphile
C
68 Joe Hawley
RG
74 Ali Marpet
RT
69 Demar Dotson
TE
82 Brandon Myers
WR
13 Mike Evans
QB
3 Jameis Winston
TE
88 Luke Stocker
RB
32 Jacquizz Rogers
Defense
DE
91 Robert Ayers
DT
93 Gerald McCoy
DT
98 Clinton McDonald
DE
75 DaVonte Lambert
SLB
51 Daryl Smith
MLB
58 Kwon Alexander
WLB
54 Lavonte David
CB
28 Vernon Hargreaves
CB
24 Brent Grimes
S
23 Chris Conte
S
30 Bradley McDougald
Special Teams
K
19 Roberto Aguayo
P
9 Bryan Anger
KO
19 Roberto Aguayo
H
9 Bryan Anger
PR
11 Adam Humphries
KOR
29 Ryan Smith
LS
48 Andrew DePaola
Injuries
OUT: RB Doug Martin (suspension), DE William Gholston (elbow).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time TV
September
11
At Atlanta
W 31-24
18
At Arizona
L 40-7
25
Los Angeles
L 37-32
October
2
Denver
L 27-7
10
At Carolina
W 17-14
Bye
23
At San Francisco
W 34-17
30
Oakland
L 30-24
November
3
Atlanta
L 43-28
13
Chicago
W 36-10
20
At Kansas City
W 19-17
27
Seattle
W 14-5
December
4
At San Diego
W 28-21
11
New Orleans
W 16-11
18
At Dallas
L 26-20
24
At New Orleans
L 31-24
January
1
Carolina
1 p.m. FOX
Comments