Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
12 Cam Newton has scored 12 touchdowns against Tampa Bay in the last four games in which he’s faced them. He missed the first 2016 matchup against the Buccaneers while in the concussion protocol.
5 Newton has also not been very accurate late in the season, completing less than 50 percent of his passes in five of Carolina’s last six games.
32 Carolina’s pass defense ranks dead last in the NFL, and will be tested against Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. He has thrown for 3,888 yards in just his second season in the league.
3 The Panthers actually also rank third in the league in interceptions as well, with 16, and will be anxious to hassle Winston and finish the year on a positive note.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
69 Tyler Larsen
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
96 Wes Horton
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
94 Kony Ealy
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 A.J. Klein
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
FS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
22 Michael Griffin
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
5 Michael Palardy
H
5 Michael Palardy
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
43 Fozzy Whittaker
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: Charles Johnson (hamstring, foot), Derek Anderson (illness)
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
W 23-20
27
At Oakland
L 35-32
December
4
At Seattle
L 40-7
11
San Diego
W 28-16
19
At Washington
W 26-15
24
Atlanta
L 33-16
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m. FOX
