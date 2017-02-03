Atlanta Falcons at a glance

Coach: Dan Quinn
Key Stats
4 Falcons players who have previous Super Bowl experience (Dwight Freeney, Dashon Goldson, Courtney Upshaw and Philip Wheeler).
7 Defensive starters for Atlanta who are in their first or second seasons.
8 Consecutive games in which Atlanta has scored a touchdown on its opening possession, an NFL record.
18 Years since the Falcons’ only other Super Bowl appearance – a 34-19 loss to Denver in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
11 Julio Jones
LT
70 Jake Matthews
LG
67 Andy Levitre
C
51 Alex Mack
RG
65 Chris Chester
RT
73 Ryan Schraeder
TE
81 Austin Hooper
WR
12 Mohamed Sanu
QB
2 Matt Ryan
FB
42 Patrick DiMarco
RB
24 Devonta Freeman
Defense
DE
50 Brooks Reed
DT
95 J. Babineaux
DT
97 Grady Jarrett
DE
94 Tyson Jackson
LB
44 Vic Beasley
LB
45 Deion Jones
LB
59 De’Vondre Campbell
CB
23 Robert Alford
CB
32 Jalen Collins
S
37 Ricardo Allen
S
22 Keanu Neal
Special Teams
K
3 Matt Bryant
P
5 Matt Bosher
KO
5 Matt Bosher
H
5 Matt Bosher
PR
14 Eric Weems
KOR
14 Eric Weems
LS
47 Josh Harris
Injuries
None listed.
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result
September
11
Tampa Bay
L 31-24
18
At Oakland
W 35-28
26
At New Orleans
W 45-32
October
2
Carolina
W 48-33
9
At Denver
W 23-16
16
At Seattle
L 26-24
23
San Diego
L 33-30
30
Green Bay
W 33-32
November
3
At Tampa Bay
W 43-28
13
At Philadelphia
L 24-15
Bye
27
Arizona
W 38-19
December
4
Kansas City
L 29-28
11
At Los Angeles
W 42-14
18
San Francisco
W 41-13
24
At Carolina
W 33-16
January
1
New Orleans
W 38-32
14
Seattle
W 36-20
22
Green Bay
W 44-21
Comments