April 10, 2017 9:32 AM

Cam Newton helps Make-A-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

By Abbie Bennett

In his first public appearance since having shoulder surgery, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton helped a Make-A-Wish child throw the first pitch at a Charlotte Knights game Saturday.

In a Charlotte Observer video, Newton surprised the kids gathered on the field, and while he helped, Newton didn’t throw the ball himself. He recently had arthroscopic surgery to repair the partially torn rotator cuff of his throwing arm. Newton wore jeans, a Knights jersey and one of his signature hats to the ball field.

