Carolina Panthers CB James Bradberry’s Wednesday: Interception, happy update on wrist

Second-year Carolina Panthers corner James Bradberry has handled his fractured left wrist well, but is still relieved his cast is coming off earlier than expected.
After Wednesday’s minicamp, Bradberry was notably sporting a fresh black cast – his other one had been signed by all the players, including an apologetic Luke Kuechly, who was the accidental perpetrator of the injury on a collision during organized team activities last week.
Bradberry said he actually will be able to get his cast off on Thursday after the team’s final minicamp session wraps.
“That’s a positive thing,” he said. “After practice (is when it comes off). Just hopefully (I will) get my strength back in my arm, keep that mobility in my wrist and stuff.”
The original projected time for Bradberry to be in the cast was six weeks, according to a statement given to the team site by head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion last week.
Despite the cast, Bradberry flew around during an energetic session and recorded two pass breakups and a pick off quarterback Derek Anderson.
“I was a little winded today, I’m not going to lie,” laughed a sweating Bradberry after the workout. The temperature hit about 85 degrees on the practice field by 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
“I didn’t even care that I had a cast on. I broke on the ball, and I dove for it,” he said. “It didn’t hurt though. ... I was aware of my arm. When I came down, I made sure I didn’t put my arm down.”
