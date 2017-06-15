Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had surgery during the offseason to clean out his shoulder and was limited in minicamp, which ended Thursday. He is expected to be full-go for training camp, which opens in late July.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had surgery during the offseason to clean out his shoulder and was limited in minicamp, which ended Thursday. He is expected to be full-go for training camp, which opens in late July. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had surgery during the offseason to clean out his shoulder and was limited in minicamp, which ended Thursday. He is expected to be full-go for training camp, which opens in late July. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

June 15, 2017 1:00 PM

Panthers defensive starter limited in minicamp by previously undisclosed surgery

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers’ three-day minicamp wrapped up Thursday with a key defensive starter on the sideline.

Fifth-year defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is coming off offseason surgery to clean up his shoulder, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next month, according to a team official.

Lotulelei’s surgery – similar to the procedure edge rusher Mario Addison underwent last year – had not been previously reported.

Lotulelei, the team’s 2013 first-round pick, participated in position drills during the first two days of minicamp while being held out of scrimmage situations. He joined the other injured players for stretching and strengthening exercises during Thursday’s session.

Lotulelei is set to earn $6.76 million in the final year of his rookie deal after the Panthers exercised his fifth-year option.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said defensive end Ryan Delaire is the only injured player who might not be ready when camp starts in six weeks.

Delaire underwent knee surgery last season and had two stints on injured reserve. He was activated in November only to return to IR a month later after his knee flared up.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft

Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:34

Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview 0:50

NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview
Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video

Sports Videos