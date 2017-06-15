Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol nearly nine months after first reporting symptoms in September.
June 15, 2017 1:22 PM

Will Michael Oher still be a Panther for training camp? ‘We’ll have 90 on the roster’

By Joseph Person

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher never made it to the practice field during this week’s three-day minicamp, and it seems increasingly likely his time with the Panthers is nearing an end.

Oher reported to minicamp Tuesday and met with team doctors, but he was never spotted anywhere near the field. He remains in the concussion protocol nearly nine months after first reporting symptoms last September.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera shed little light on Oher’s situation, saying he had not spoken to him this week.

“They’re taking care of it,” Rivera said.

It was unclear whether Rivera was referring to the doctors, the front office or some combination.

Asked if he expected to have Oher in training camp next month, Rivera said: “We’re going to go into training camp with the guys that we have. We’ll have 90 on the roster and we’ll be ready to go with those guys.”

Oher had broken off communications with the Panthers’ front office before flying to Charlotte this week. General manager Dave Gettleman had gone to Nashville in early May for a lunch meeting with Oher, who spent most of the offseason there.

Oher posted – and then deleted – an Instagram photo last week of 10 prescription pill bottles with the caption: “All for the brain smh (shaking my head).”

Oher signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension last June after he started every game at left tackle during the Panthers’ Super Bowl season of 2015.

The Panthers would save $4.5 million against the salary cap by cutting Oher, who would likely qualify for $1.1 million to $1.2 million per year under the NFL’s injury protection benefit.

Oher also faces a July 21 trial for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville.

