Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) has some fun during practice on the last day of mini-camp on Thursday. Newton did not throw.
Carolina Panthers

June 19, 2017 3:34 PM

Mark your calendars: Carolina Panthers training camp dates announced

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

There are only a few weeks until the return of Carolina Panthers football.

Well, the return of training camp, at least.

The Panthers announced their official 2017 training camp dates and times on Monday afternoon. Camp will run from July 26-Aug. 13, with workouts held at Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. All practices are open to the public.

Fan Fest will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, the team announced.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

