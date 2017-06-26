Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throwing again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is right on schedule with his rehabilitation following spring surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in this throwing arm.
That means Newton is throwing again.
The Panthers released a black-and-white hype video on Monday morning to announce the news of Newton’s first few throws, which took place with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion in the team locker room. A team source said this took place on Friday.
The team website stated that the throws were part of an exercise that contained 45 passes in sets of 15. Newton threw from three separate positions.
Newton told the team website he feels a bit stiff after being held out from his natural throwing motion for so long.
“When I say it’s not 100 percent, I’m noting the range of motion part,” Newton said. “Like if you sleep with your legs hanging off your bed the whole night, you’re going to wake up and be super stiff. Or like sitting on your hands, or sitting in an awkward position and finally getting up and moving – that’s how I feel.”
Newton played the last four games of the 2016 season after a December MRI showed the partial tear, a revelation that came in a spring announcement by the team that the quarterback would have surgery.
“I figured it would heal on its own,” Newton told the team website. “I was trying to get the proper treatment, overtreatment. Get it stretched, get a massage, get the ice, stem, everything. Over time I was like, ‘You know what? It’s just not getting better.’”
Newton is on schedule to be cleared for full activity by training camp at the end of July.
He hopes to rebound in 2017 from a 2016 campaign that was statistically the worst of his NFL career.
The Panthers did not make Newton available to media throughout the team’s spring organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, during which he continued his rehabilitation process on the sideline and worked through installations with the offense.
