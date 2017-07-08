Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton poses for a photo with retired New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan at the Cam Newton Foundation’s “Kids Rock!” gala in the Charlotte Convention Center in June. Strahan played host along with Young Dylan, a kid rapping sensation.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton poses for a photo with retired New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan at the Cam Newton Foundation’s “Kids Rock!” gala in the Charlotte Convention Center in June. Strahan played host along with Young Dylan, a kid rapping sensation. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton poses for a photo with retired New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan at the Cam Newton Foundation’s “Kids Rock!” gala in the Charlotte Convention Center in June. Strahan played host along with Young Dylan, a kid rapping sensation. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

July 08, 2017 10:03 PM

Here’s a look at Panthers QB Cam Newton’s cringeworthy moment on Sunday game show

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

Crouch potatoes of the world, unite.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will appear on iconic ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid” on Sunday at 10 p.m. It’s not “Sunday Night Football,” but viewers do get to see four NFL stars and a gold-medal winning Olympian.

The show's Twitter feed offered this 15-second preview of Sunday’s taped-in-advance episode. In the clip, “Pyramid” host Michael Strahan gets a little crotchety after the quarterback confuses the words “crouch” and “crotch.”

Newton is used to operating under pressure with huge TV audiences watching, but game-show stress is new for him. So, be kind.

On Sunday’s show, Newton and a teammate will take on New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s team.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker and retired Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno, a two-time gold medalist, are the other celebrity athletes scheduled for Sunday’s show.

Strahan appeared with Newton in Charlotte just last month, when he hosted the Cam Newton Foundation’s third annual “Kids Rock!” gala.

For those not familiar with the “Pyramid,” it’s been around in several incarnations since 1973. It started as “The $10,000 Pyramid” with Dick Clark, then known mostly for “American Bandstand,” as host.

Celebrities are matched with a contestant in the word association game. Contestants earn points by guessing words or phrases based on descriptions from their teammate. The team with the most points ends up in the “Winner’s Circle” with a chance to win $100,000.

The latest version of the “Pyramid” is in its second season. Strahan, the host, is a former Giants defensive end who went to seven Pro Bowls over a 15-season career.

Strahan, who set the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22.5 in 2001, ended his career by winning a Super Bowl ring in 2008 when New York stunned the favored – and until that game, undefeated –New England Patriots 17-14.

After the Super Bowl upset, Strahan went from the field to the studio; he’s been an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday” ever since. On “Good Morning America,” he’s risen from contributor to co-anchor.

Incidentally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator says that $10,000 from March 1973 would buy about $56,000 of goods today. The difference in “real” dollars between the ’70s prize and the 2017 prize – $44,000 – is enough to stream “Crotching ...” er, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” more than 10,000 times.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football
Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:34

Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview 0:50

NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview

View More Video