He said, she said: Should Christian McCaffrey return punts?

He said, she said: Should Christian McCaffrey return punts?

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Fantasy football: Three Carolina Panthers for a Week 1 lineup

Fantasy football: Three Carolina Panthers for a Week 1 lineup

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Rally opposes ban on legal action by UNC Center for Civil Rights

Rally opposes ban on legal action by UNC Center for Civil Rights

Assessing how North Carolina schools are performing

Assessing how North Carolina schools are performing

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 'vending machine' concept in Raleigh

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jordan Rodrigue make their points as to whether rookie running back Christian McCaffrey should be used as a punt returner.

Carolina Panthers

He said, she said: Should No. 8 pick Christian McCaffrey return punts for Panthers?

By Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 08, 2017 9:41 AM

Observer NFL reporters Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue discuss this week’s hot topic: Should the Panthers use Christian McCaffrey as a punt returner?

Joe: Props – going back to April, you called the Christian McCaffrey pick. You had it. He gets to debut this week. Surely we’re going to see him in the backfield and we’re going to see him as a punt returner, right?

Jourdan: Well, we are going to see him as a punt returner, Joe. But I don’t agree with the decision.

We’ve talked about this a lot and I know you’re all for Christian McCaffrey as a punt returner, as is a large faction of the public. It makes sense. He’s a prolific punt returner. It’s one of his specialties. He would be one of the top – if not the top – returner in this year’s draft.

He’s also a top-five running back and a top-10 receiver from this year’s draft, as well, and the Panthers cannot afford for him to get hurt. And that’s my main argument against putting Christian McCaffrey out on punt returns.

Joe: But this is a guy who returned punts for two or three years at Stanford. Whatever you think about the Pac-12, your conference ...

Jourdan: I’m a Pac-12 girl.

Joe: There are big, fast, physical people in the Pac-12 covering punts. So I think McCaffrey has a good sense of when to throw up his hand for a fair-catch, when to let the ball bounce and roll and when to do what he does best – and that’s make plays in the open field.

Jourdan: It makes sense and I’m definitely not going to knock the Pac-12, although it is certainly not NFL special teams coverage at that point. I just think that you’re already using him in two phases of the offense, as a receiving threat and as a running back. Putting him out there in a third phase of the game on special teams just increases the risk of your franchise-changing face getting an injury, which we got a little bit of a scare. He went down pretty hard in one of the preseason games and I could hear the city of Charlotte collectively holding its breath.

Joe: Except that game might have been in Jacksonville. But I get your point. Listen, he popped up. He’s a strong, tough kid. I think he’s going to be one of these guys that’s going to be good at deflecting contact. I say put him out there.

Jourdan: I think he’ll be great at it. But I don’t think he should be out there.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

