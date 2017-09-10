More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida 1:21

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway 0:36

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 5:24

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

  • Panthers' Julius Peppers worries about his home in Miami during Hurricane Irma

    The Carolina Panthers defense shut down the 49ers on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma was slamming Florida's coast, where Julius Peppers has a home.

The Carolina Panthers defense shut down the 49ers on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma was slamming Florida's coast, where Julius Peppers has a home. mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers defense shut down the 49ers on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma was slamming Florida's coast, where Julius Peppers has a home. mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers report card vs. San Francisco 49ers

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 10, 2017 9:32 PM

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

C+ Quarterback: It was an uneven performance by Cam Newton, who during the first half looked like a QB who’d missed all but one series of the preseason. But Newton found his timing in the second half, completing all six of his passes before the Panthers began running exclusively to salt the win away.

B Running backs: Mike Shula fed Christian McCaffrey early and often, looking to get the rookie heavily involved in the offense. McCaffrey finished with 21 touches for 82 yards, with his 16-yard catch-and-run his longest gain. Jonathan Stewart carried 18 times for 65 yards, and scored on a 9-yard catch.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida 1:21

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway 0:36

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 5:24

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

  • Greg Olsen: Panthers running game 'still goes through Stew,' more fine-tuning ahead

    Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen says team's running game still goes through Jonathan Stewart, after Sunday's 23-3 win over San Francisco 49ers.

Greg Olsen: Panthers running game 'still goes through Stew,' more fine-tuning ahead

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen says team's running game still goes through Jonathan Stewart, after Sunday's 23-3 win over San Francisco 49ers.

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

I Receivers: This group gets an incomplete because of how little they were involved. Starting wideouts Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess were targeted seven times, and finished with a combined three receptions for 45 yards. New slot receiver Russell Shepard made a beautiful spin move on a 40-yard touchdown catch.

A Offensive line: The Panthers made protecting Newton an offseason priority, and the early results were good. The offensive line did not allow a sack and led the way for the clock-killing drive at the end of the game. Left tackle Matt Kalil had a mostly solid debut, although he did give up a pressure to Elvis Dumervil and also had a holding penalty.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida 1:21

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway 0:36

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 5:24

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

  • Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me'

    Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers is happy to return to Charlotte and pleased with team's defense against the San Francisco 49ers.

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me'

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers is happy to return to Charlotte and pleased with team's defense against the San Francisco 49ers.

mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

B+ Defensive line: Defensive end Wes Horton flies under the radar among Carolina’s edge rushers, but he set the tone with a strip-sack against Brian Hoyer in the first quarter. Julius Peppers and Star Lotulelei later combined for a sack, and Peppers added another pressure.

A Linebackers: Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis combined for 14 tackles, and Kuechly had one of the plays of the game with an interception that he had to reach back to snag. Both were salty on fourth-down stops, as well. Shaq Thompson was active, especially early in the game when he had a sack and a second hit on Hoyer.

B Secondary: Safety Kurt Coleman had six tackles, several of which were of the bone-rattling variety. Cornerbacks Daryl Worley and James Bradberry cramped up on the same second-half play, and received IVs before returning to the game. Bradberry was beaten deep by Marquise Goodwin in the first half, but Goodwin dropped the ball.

B Special teams: So much for firing or trading Graham Gano. The embattled kicker made all three of his field goal attemps and sent all five of his kickoffs out of the end zone. McCaffrey had a 21-yard punt return brought back by a holding penalty on Ben Jacobs.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida 1:21

Hurricane Irma's fury slams into South Florida

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway 0:36

Hurricane Irma sends sailboat crashing against Miami causeway

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 5:24

Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

  • Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on defense vs. 49ers

    Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about Carolina's defense after the win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on defense vs. 49ers

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about Carolina's defense after the win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

B Coaching: It was a strong debut by first-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who did a nice job mixing in blitzes and picking his spots to be aggressive. Mike Shula rolled out a lot of wrinkles for McCaffrey, but then went with a physical running attack late to salt the game away.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

View More Video