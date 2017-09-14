NFL’s ranking of oldest rosters is out – and Carolina Panthers are near top of list

More Videos 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Pause 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 2:09 How not to land a rocket - a SpaceX blooper reel 0:56 NCCU, Shaw finished with 35 flags for 423 yards 2:07 Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important 0:47 Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me' Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers is happy to return to Charlotte and pleased with team's defense against the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers is happy to return to Charlotte and pleased with team's defense against the San Francisco 49ers. mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

