Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Brandon Beane, who spent a decade with Panthers, picks one move as his best

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 14, 2017 3:38 PM

There was a time, about a half-decade ago, when the Carolina Panthers’ returning sack leader was not exactly well-known.

Defensive end Mario Addison had been stashed away on Washington’s practice squad and was a former undrafted free agent from Troy, a small school in Alabama that only became a Division I-A member of the FBS in 2001.

Not very many people outside of Alabama were watching Addison at first, but former Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane certainly was.

When Beane got the chance to sign Addison off of Washington’s practice squad in 2012, he took it.

Now the general manager for the Buffalo Bills (the team the Panthers play this weekend in their home opener), Beane had been through about a decade of drafts and free agency periods with Carolina and had gone on the road scouting since 2012. And he said this week that signing the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Addison was the best move he made for the Panthers.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:43

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning

UNC board member Fetzer: 'raging internal conflict' needed for change 1:28

UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change

NCCU, Shaw finished with 35 flags for 423 yards 0:56

NCCU, Shaw finished with 35 flags for 423 yards

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:59

Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion'

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

  • Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

    Buffalo Bills are foremost in Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey's mind as he prepares for Sunday, Sept. 17 game at Bank of America Stadium.

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

Buffalo Bills are foremost in Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey's mind as he prepares for Sunday, Sept. 17 game at Bank of America Stadium.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

“I saw a skillset that could work in this league,” said Beane this week.

By the time he was picked up in Carolina, Addison was 25 years old.

The Panthers took their time in developing Addison. In 2013, he played mostly on special teams. In 2014, he got more opportunities on defense and recorded 6.5 sacks, which he followed with six in 2015.

Not many players have their breakout year as late as age 29, when Addison, used largely in passing situations, amassed a team-high 9.5 sacks and earned a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension last spring.

Now at 30, Addison will start and stay on the field longer.

“He made his mark on special teams and as a situational pass rusher,” Beane said. “Then he became a force as a pass rusher. You see a young man mature on and off the field, who is a pro’s pro and everything you want in the locker room. Guys really respect him.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

View More Video