What’s the ‘new normal’ for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton?

0:58 Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow Pause

0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

2:09 How not to land a rocket - a SpaceX blooper reel

1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning

1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

1:12 Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions

2:03 Protester fasting to oppose pipeline

1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change