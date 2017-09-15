Carolina’s linebackers Luke Kuechly, left, and Thomas Davis, right, will have their hands full with the wily veteran experience and skillset of the Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy this weekend.
Carolina’s linebackers Luke Kuechly, left, and Thomas Davis, right, will have their hands full with the wily veteran experience and skillset of the Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy this weekend. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Carolina’s linebackers Luke Kuechly, left, and Thomas Davis, right, will have their hands full with the wily veteran experience and skillset of the Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy this weekend. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Carolina Panthers

Inside the matchup: Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson against LeSean McCoy

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 9:05 AM

When Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was in college at Stanford, he estimates he watched every single run made by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

He wanted to style his game to be similar to the shifty, lightning-fast “Shady” McCoy, who, since he entered the league in 2009, has rushed for almost 10,000 yards and caught the ball for almost 3,000.

McCoy
Carolina’s linebackers are among the NFL’s most talented in coverage, so their attempts to limit Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) will be exciting to watch.
Adrian Kraus AP

McCaffrey and McCoy sometimes draw comparisons because of their line-up-anywhere playmaking ability, and their talent for making matchups miss.

But McCaffrey is still a largely unproven rookie. So despite getting in “McCoy-esque” repetitions while defending McCaffrey throughout the spring, training camp and the preseason, Carolina’s linebackers will have their hands full with the wily veteran experience and skillset of McCoy this weekend.

“He’s shifty, he’s a guy that’s going one way one second and then the next second he’s going the other way,” said Luke Kuechly. “It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to play against. But angles are important this week and understanding that he’s not like a normal running back that needs a second to change direction. He’s kind of changing direction right now. And that’s unique.”

McCoy has 27 touches last week in Buffalo’s victory against the Jets, for a total of 159 yards.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
UNC board member Fetzer: 'raging internal conflict' needed for change 1:28

UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:43

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week 1:09

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 4:14

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management'

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important 2:07

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

In fact, the skew of McCoy’s touches – 22 carries and five catches on six targets, with routes run out of the slot, backfield and on the outside – compared to the rest of his team’s looked very similar to McCaffrey’s (13 carries and five catches on seven targets).

San Francisco’s linebackers defended McCaffrey well in the first quarter last week in a soft zone scheme that also relied on the speed of talented cover linebacker Reuben Foster to key in on McCaffrey within the zone formatting (Foster left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury). McCaffrey had just nine net yards on three offensive touches by the end of the first quarter.

Carolina’s linebackers are among the NFL’s most talented in coverage, so their attempts to limit McCoy will be exciting to watch. Limiting McCoy’s ability to operate in space will be key for the trio of Kuechly, Thomas Davis and hybrid linebacker Shaq Thompson.

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Pause
UNC board member Fetzer: 'raging internal conflict' needed for change 1:28

UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:43

New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week 1:09

Leesville Road volleyball caps off impressive week

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 4:14

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management'

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important 2:07

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

  • She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

    Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person talk about Christian McCaffrey's touches and how that affects the Carolina Panthers' offense. Next up: Buffalo Bills.

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person talk about Christian McCaffrey's touches and how that affects the Carolina Panthers' offense. Next up: Buffalo Bills.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

View More Video