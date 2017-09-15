More Videos

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera touched a lot of bases - Cam Newton's shoulder, defensive line, Sean McDermott - on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina’s final injury report before hosting Buffalo includes a rare phenomenon

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 1:50 PM

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera knocked on the table to avoid jinxing his good fortune.

On Friday’s final injury report before the team’s home opener against Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, there simply were no injuries.

“I’m pretty fired up about it, guys, I really am,” a grinning Rivera said.

Vernon
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who sprained his knee in the preseason, will play on Sunday. Above, Butler talks with assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III during a practice in late July at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who sprained his knee in the preseason, will play on Sunday, as will linebacker Jared Norris (if he isn’t on the inactive list, which is yet to be determined by Rivera).

Quarterback Cam Newton also participated fully in practice on Friday, meaning he threw with no limitations after scaling back the workload on his surgically repaired shoulder on Thursday.

Rivera said he can’t remember a time when this health phenomenon has occurred.

“Probably never,” he said.

Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

