Carolina’s final injury report before hosting Buffalo includes a rare phenomenon

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera knocked on the table to avoid jinxing his good fortune.
On Friday’s final injury report before the team’s home opener against Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, there simply were no injuries.
“I’m pretty fired up about it, guys, I really am,” a grinning Rivera said.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who sprained his knee in the preseason, will play on Sunday, as will linebacker Jared Norris (if he isn’t on the inactive list, which is yet to be determined by Rivera).
Quarterback Cam Newton also participated fully in practice on Friday, meaning he threw with no limitations after scaling back the workload on his surgically repaired shoulder on Thursday.
Rivera said he can’t remember a time when this health phenomenon has occurred.
“Probably never,” he said.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments