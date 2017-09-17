10 moments that mattered in Carolina’s slugfest home opening win

More Videos 0:37 Panthers quarterback Cam Newton gets his teammates up and jumping Pause 1:38 Bills-Panthers: It's game time! 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 0:25 NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 1:11 NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 2:30 NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score' 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Greg Olsen explains what happened to his foot Carolina Panthers tight and Greg Olsen explains how he broke his foot during the first quarter of Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Carolina Panthers tight and Greg Olsen explains how he broke his foot during the first quarter of Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers tight and Greg Olsen explains how he broke his foot during the first quarter of Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com