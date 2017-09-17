Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) in the first half on Sunday. Olsen later left with what he says is a broken right foot.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) in the first half on Sunday. Olsen later left with what he says is a broken right foot. Bob Leverone AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) in the first half on Sunday. Olsen later left with what he says is a broken right foot. Bob Leverone AP

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen emotionally confirms that he has broken foot

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 17, 2017 4:27 PM

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen emotionally confirmed that he broke his foot in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.

Meeting with reporters in the locker room after the game, Olsen confirmed that the injury, which occurred late in the first half, is a broken foot. He left the field, limping and without a shoe on his right foot, and returned in the second half with crutches and a walking boot.

Olsen’s contract was update before the season to include incentives for such things as a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. It is unclear how long Olsen will be out. He is scheduled to meet with foot specialist and Panthers team doctor Robert Anderson on Monday, coach Ron Rivera said.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton leads The Wave: Really fast, then really slow
Carolina Panthers sing 8-year-old to a 1-day contract 1:18

Carolina Panthers sing 8-year-old to a 1-day contract
Panthers cautious with Cam on Monday 0:26

Panthers cautious with Cam on Monday

View More Video