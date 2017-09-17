Carolina Panthers receiver Devin Funchess had four catches for 68 yards against Buffalo, and with Greg Olsen out with a broken foot, he could see even more targets in the future.
Carolina Panthers

Devin Funchess was a bright spot offensively in otherwise ugly Panthers victory

By Brendan Marks

September 17, 2017 6:32 PM

With so many weapons for the Carolina Panthers offense – Kelvin Benjamin, Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart and more – it can be difficult to get everyone a fair stable of targets.

Sometimes further down the pecking list is wide receiver Devin Funchess. Funchess, a second-round pick out of Michigan, starts opposite Benjamin, and on Sunday against Buffalo, he made the most of that opportunity.

Funchess finished the 9-3 win over the Bills with four receptions for 68 yards, both the second-most on the team behind Benjamin. But Funchess said afterwards he was less concerned with getting the ball and more concerned that the team picked up its second win in as many games.

“It’s great to get the ball,” Funchess said, “ but I was trying to go the course, and when the ball came, I tried to catch it.”

  Panthers Greg Olsen explains what happened to his foot

Panthers Greg Olsen explains what happened to his foot

Funchess was targeted seven times Sunday (Benjamin saw eight), and that high volume was a byproduct of his ability to get open.

Newton looked to Funchess early, hitting him for 15 yards from deep in Carolina territory during the first quarter, and then he came back to him for a 24-yard completion to open the second quarter.

But Funchess said the game plan was never to funnel him the ball. Few know better than him how many mouths there are to feed on that Carolina offense.

“It was just the way the game went,” Funchess said. “We just tried to attack the zones and the open spots.”

With tight end Greg Olsen out for the foreseeable future with a broken foot, there may be more targets up for grabs in the passing game. If Funchess plays the way he did Sunday, he could be in line for a good chunk of those.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

