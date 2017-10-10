More Videos

  Little girl schools Panthers Cam Newton on passing routes via Twitter

    Philadelphia Eagles fan Reese Emanuele, who's 7, talks about receiver routes in a Twitter video in response to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's recent comment that "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Philadelphia Eagles fan Reese Emanuele, who’s 7, talks about receiver routes in a Twitter video in response to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s recent comment that “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” @TheMightyEROCK
Philadelphia Eagles fan Reese Emanuele, who’s 7, talks about receiver routes in a Twitter video in response to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s recent comment that “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” @TheMightyEROCK

Carolina Panthers

Watch a girl talk about routes – and take some shots at Cam Newton

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 10, 2017 2:19 PM

A 7-year-old New Jersey girl was not a big fan of the comment Cam Newton made last week when he told a Charlotte Observer reporter, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

Reese Emanuele called the Carolina Panthers quarterback out in a video her dad posted Friday to Twitter.

“OK, Cam, pay attention, cause I’m only gonna say this once,” she starts her spiel, which had been retweeted nearly 4,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

Reese then flips through illustrations explaining the different routes that wide receivers run, and also takes some verbal shots at Newton with lines like, “You know, I think real boys fall on the football,” and, “This is a curl (route). My hair curls when it rains.”

The second-grader from Clinton, N.J., said her intention was to let people know that girls can be just as knowledgeable about sports as boys, according to ABC6 Philadelphia.

But Reese, sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, also used the opportunity to make a prediction ahead of the Eagles’ Thursday night NFL game in Charlotte.

“Cam, if you forget any of these, the Eagles are going to show you on Thursday night football.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

