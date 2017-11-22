For grieving father, Carolina Panthers, special memory of Julius Peppers serve as a lifeline

More Videos 1:50 Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference Pause 15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 6:42 UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 3:47 NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 1:33 Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fathers fondest memory with his son who passed away is one of Panthers' Julius Peppers Rick Weaver lost his son to an asthma attack in 2016. His son, Fredrick was 22, and he was a huge Julius Peppers fan. Rick Weaver lost his son to an asthma attack in 2016. His son, Fredrick was 22, and he was a huge Julius Peppers fan. Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Rick Weaver lost his son to an asthma attack in 2016. His son, Fredrick was 22, and he was a huge Julius Peppers fan. Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com