Week 12 fantasy football rankings: Was Ben Roethlisberger a one-hit wonder?

Fantasy football position rankings for Week 12:
Quarterbacks
1 Tom Brady, New England vs. Miami
2 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Chicago … Wentz has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight games this season, the most in the league.
3 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay … Roethlisberger finally delivered with a four-touchdown game, an 88 percent increase over his fantasy-point average over the first 10 weeks. Keep Roethlisberger dialed up at home in another favorable matchup.
4 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. NY Giants … Cousins is an elite play this week at home against Giants, who allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. He ranks as the fourth-best quarterback on the season.
5 Russell Wilson, Seattle at San Francisco … Wilson leaves Week 11 as the No. 1 quarterback on the season and gets a 49ers defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
6 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay … This is a near can’t-miss match-up for Ryan. Tampa Bay allows 317 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, 31st in the NFL.
7 Drew Brees, New Orleans at LA Rams
8 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
9 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Minnesota … Not that Stafford can’t outperform, but take note that historically he has struggled in this matchup. In his past eight games against the Vikings, Stafford averages 220 yards passing and 1.3 touchdowns.
10 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Buffalo
11 Cam Newton, Carolina at NY Jets
12 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Dallas
13 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Indianapolis
14 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland … Dalton has averaged 2.7 touchdowns in his past three games against Cleveland.
15 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
16 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee … Brissett (concussion) will need to be monitored.
17 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Detroit
18 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Kansas City … Buffalo will turn back to Tyrod Taylor to start in Week 12.
19 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Denver
20 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Houston
21 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
22 Paxton Lynch, Denver at Oakland … Denver will turn to Lynch as its Week 12 starter.
23 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Washington
24 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. Seattle … Beathard is the assumed starter over Jimmy Garoppolo but this will need to be monitored.
25 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Carolina
26 Brett Hundley, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
27 Matt Moore, Miami at New England … Jay Cutler (concussion) is assumed out in this week’s rankings, but this one will need to be monitored.
28 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Philadelphia
29 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona vs. Jacksonville
30 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland at Cincinnati
31 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Arizona
32 Tom Savage, Houston at Baltimore
Running backs
1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay … Bell leads the NFL at 886 yards rushing, though four others are within 100 yards with six weeks to go (Kareem Hunt, Jordan Howard, Mark Ingram, Todd Gurley).
2 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Buffalo … Hunt has been too quiet of late from a fantasy perspective, but stay the course. Buffalo allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs and has allowed 16 rushing touchdowns on the season (vs. 11 passing).
3 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
4 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at LA Rams
5 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at LA Rams … Kamara has easily been the best fantasy running back over the past three weeks, averaging 135 yards per game, 5.7 receptions, and scoring four touchdowns over that time-frame.
6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at Dallas … Dallas has given up 347 yards on the ground the past two weeks since losing its star middle linebacker Sean Lee.
7 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Kansas City
8 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. NY Giants … With Chris Thompson out, it’s down to Perine to carry the bulk of the load and coming off his first 100-yard rushing game.
9 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Arizona
10 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at NY Jets
11 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Detroit
12 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
13 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay … Freeman (concussion) will need to be monitored.
13 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
14 Dion Lewis, New England vs. Miami
15 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. Miami
16 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Cincinnati
17 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
18 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Detroit … Murray seems likely to score, having collected four touchdowns in his past four games.
19 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Indianapolis … Murray may not be the most exciting fantasy player these days, but he has been the fourth-best running back over the past three weeks.
20 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Seattle
21 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Philadelphia … Philadelphia have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, and the fewest over the past three weeks.
22 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
23 Lamar Miller, Houston at Baltimore … Miller should be very busy after the season-ending injury to D’Onta Foreman.
24 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants at Washington … Darkwa is on the starter radar as he has averaged 86 yards per game over his past three, ranking as the seventh-best running back over the span.
25 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Denver … This should be a good game for Lynch as Denver has given up bushels of points to running backs, the second-most over the past three weeks.
26 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Houston
27 Damien Williams, Miami at New England
28 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Cincinnati
29 J.D. McKissic, Seattle at San Francisco … McKissic is starting to be a flex consideration with 50 yards per game and nine receptions over his past two.
30 Danny Woodhead, Baltimore vs. Houston
31 Devontae Booker, Denver at Oakland … A changing of the guard seems to be going on in the Denver backfield. Booker played 48 snaps last week to 29 for C.J. Anderson.
32 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee … Out of the playoff picture at 3-7 and off a bye week, perhaps this is the week the Colts give Mack an expanded role in a great matchup at home against the Titans.
33 Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
34 Alfred Morris, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
35 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Oakland
36 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Minnesota
37 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Indianapolis
38 James White, New England vs. Miami
39 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Carolina
40 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Minnesota
41 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Dallas
42 Kenyan Drake, Miami at New England
43 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at NY Jets
44 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
45 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
46 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. Jacksonville
47 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Philadelphia
48 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets vs. Carolina
49 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
50 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
Wide receivers
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay
2 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay … Jones is overdue for a big game and this is the week for it to happen, back at home in the dome and against a Bucs defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Jones averages 111 yards per game in 10 career contests against Tampa.
3 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
4 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at LA Rams
5 Brandin Cooks, New England vs. Miami … Miami can be burned deep, and Tom Brady and Cooks have definitely found their groove. Miami has allowed five touchdowns of 30-yards or longer, tied for the second most in the NFL.
6 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Detroit … Thielen has scored in three straight games and is on pace to finish the year with 99 receptions and 1,466 yards.
7 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Buffalo
8 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at San Francisco
9 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Chicago … Jeffery gets an added boost in this week’s rankings, facing his former team for the first time.
10 Jarvis Landry, Miami at New England … Landry continues to inch up in the rankings, having scored in three straight games.
11 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
12 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Dallas … Allen finally delivers on his high draft grade with two touchdowns and a huge 40-point fantasy game last week – after having not ouscoring for nine straight games since Week 1.
13 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. LA Chargers … He’s certainly due for a big game. Bryant hasn’t reached 100 yards receiving in 17 consecutive games.
14 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee … Hilton has the potential for another big game. Tennessee has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks and the fifth-most on the season.
15 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Baltimore
16 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. NY Giants
17 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
18 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay … Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
19 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Oakland … After not scoring in 13 straight games dating back to last season, Thomas has touchdowns in three straight games.
20 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay … Sanu has turned into a solid, every-week fantasy starter. He’s been the 23rd-best wide receiver over the past four weeks and scored in three of his past four games.
21 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Minnesota
22 Devin Funchess, Carolina at NY Jets
23 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Oakland
24 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Indianapolis
25 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Jacksonville … There’s seemingly no slowing Larry Fitzgerald, who had another nine catches for 91 yards and a score last week moving into fifth place all-time in receiving yards (15,157). That said, Jacksonville is a tough draw as they allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
26 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. New Orleans … Look for an expanded role for Kupp this week with Robert Woods out.
27 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Houston
28 Ted Ginn, New Orleans at LA Rams
29 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Denver
30 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Detroit
31 Paul Richardson, Seattle at San Francisco
32 Corey Coleman, Cleveland at Cincinnati … Coleman returned successfully last week, quickly putting up 80 yards on six receptions against Jacksonville.
33 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Denver
34 Danny Amendola, New England vs. Miami
35 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
36 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Minnesota … Jones slides in this week’s rankings as he’s likely to draw Xavier Rhodes. In three career games against the Vikings, Jones averages 2.3 catches and 34 yards per game with no scores.
37 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at San Francisco
38 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Carolina … Anderson comes in having scored in four straight games.
39 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Indianapolis
40 Kenny Stills, Miami at New England … If Matt Moore starts at quarterback then Stills becomes an intriguing sleeper. Moore’s past four touchdown passes in the league have gone to Stills, and five of his past six. (This ranking assumes Moore starts.)
41 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay
42 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Arizona
43 DeVante Parker, Miami at New England
44 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. NY Giants
45 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
46 Zay Jones, Buffalo at Kansas City … Jones comes off a career-best 68 yards, and he led all Bills wide receivers in terms of snap count last week as well. He should remain busy with Kelvin Benjamin and Jordan Matthews both likely out.
47 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
48 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
49 Bruce Ellington, Houston at Baltimore … Ellington has had 23 targets over the past three games, the 14th-most of any receiver, but at Baltimore is not a spot for a strong game.
50 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Houston
51 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
52 Eric Decker, Tennessee at Indianapolis
53 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
54 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
55 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Seattle
56 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
57 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Washington … Shepard (migraines) needs to be monitored but it is not sounding like he will play.
58 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at Philadelphia
59 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
60 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Arizona
61 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
62 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Minnesota
63 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Carolina
64 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at Dallas
65 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
66 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at Dallas
67 Russell Shepard, Carolina at NY Jets
68 Roger Lewis, NY Giants at Washington
69 Chad Williams, Arizona vs. Jacksonville … Williams has just two catches but get him on the radar as head coach Bruce Arians says he will get more reps and a shot to play this week with John Brown’s toe injury. You would think that Williams and Blaine Gabbert should be familiar with one another practicing on the backup squad.
70 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. NY Giants
71 Kendall Wright, Chicago at Philadelphia
72 Brice Butler, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
73 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Dallas
74 Tavon Austin, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
75 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at Arizona
Tight ends
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Buffalo
2 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Miami
3 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
4 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Washington
5 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
6 Jimmy Graham, Seattle at San Francisco
7 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Indianapolis
8 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. NY Giants … Davis looks likely to start another game with Jordan Reed still battling hamstring issues.
9 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Detroit
10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Carolina
11 Greg Olsen, Carolina at NY Jets … Olsen (broken foot) is set to make his return this week.
12 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
13 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Denver
14 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
15 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
16 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at Dallas
17 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Minnesota
18 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
19 Julius Thomas, Miami at New England
20 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay
21 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Kansas City
22 Martellus Bennett, New England vs. Miami
23 Adam Shaheen, Chicago at Philadelphia
24 Coby Fleener, New Orleans at LA Rams
25 Austin Traylor, Denver at Oakland … Traylor looks to be the Broncos new starting tight end. He had four receptions last week, and Denver has released A.J. Derby.
26 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Houston
27 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
28 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at Arizona
29 David Njoku, Cleveland at Cincinnati
30 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. Jacksonville … Rookie Seals-Jones quickly gets on the radar after a two-touchdown game last week.
Kickers
1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Miami
2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Houston
4 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
5 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay
6 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Minnesota
7 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Buffalo
8 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Indianapolis
9 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at LA Rams
10 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Chicago … Elliott (concussion) will need to be monitored.
11 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
12 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Detroit
13 Nick Rose, Washington vs. NY Giants
14 Brandon McManus, Denver at Oakland
15 Graham Gano, Carolina at NY Jets
16 Mike Nugent, Dallas vs. LA Chargers … This bears monitoring as Dan Bailey could return this week.
17 Blair Walsh, Seattle at San Francisco
18 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Arizona
19 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
20 Nick Novak, LA Chargers at Dallas
21 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
22 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Denver
23 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Kansas City
24 Cairo Santos, Chicago at Philadelphia … Chicago has replaced Connor Barth with Santos.
25 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Washington
26 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Carolina
27 Cody Parkey, Miami at New England
28 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Jacksonville
29 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Seattle
30 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
31 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Baltimore
32 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Cincinnati
Defenses
1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Houston
2 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Arizona
3 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay
4 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
5 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Buffalo
6 New England DT, New England vs. Miami
7 Seattle DT, Seattle at San Francisco
8 Carolina DT, Carolina at NY Jets
9 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
10 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
11 Washington DT, Washington vs. NY Giants
12 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Indianapolis
13 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Detroit
14 Denver DT, Denver at Oakland
15 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Jacksonville
16 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Dallas
17 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Denver
18 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Minnesota
19 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. New Orleans
20 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at LA Rams
21 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Cincinnati
22 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. LA Chargers
23 Houston DT, Houston at Baltimore
24 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Carolina
25 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
26 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Washington
27 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Seattle
29 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Kansas City
30 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Pittsburgh
31 Chicago DT, Chicago at Philadelphia
32 Miami DT, Miami at New England
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
