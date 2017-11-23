Panthers TE Greg Olsen a step or two away from playing Sunday against Jets

After back-to-back, full-workload days, the only thing between Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and his return to the football field is a couple of nights’ sleep.
“Yeah, the response obviously to putting this much volume on it two days in a row is the concern,” said Olsen on Thursday afternoon.
“But we’ve had no indications that it’s going to be a problem. So as far as I’m concerned right now, just trying to get my legs under me a bit, get that football movement stuff going a little bit. But yeah, I’m doing well.”
Olsen also does not expect his in-game workload to differ any from when he was healthy. He said he is preparing as if he will get a “normal” amount of looks.
“I always anticipate that I’m going to play every snap, just from a mindset standpoint,” he said. “And however the game plays out is fine.”
Carolina could officially activate Olsen off of injured reserve at any time before Sunday. Final injury reports for the week come out on Friday, and actives and inactives are released 90 minutes before the start of each game.
But barring a setback, it seems Olsen will suit up for the first time since he broke his foot in Week 2.
What might be a little more concerning is nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn’s illness. If it were a one-day absence, Rivera might not be worried, but Munnerlyn missed a second consecutive workout on Thursday.
There is no go-to option at backup nickel for Munnerlyn, as draft pick Corn Elder and undrafted free agent pickup Cole Luke are both on injured reserve and are not designated for return.
Corner Kevon Seymour might play the position if Munnerlyn is unable, or Carolina may stick with linebacker Shaq Thompson in the hybrid “Buffalo” nickel role throughout Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Panthers starting center Ryan Kalil and backup Tyler Larsen were also limited, although Larsen was more a precautionary move.
Quarterback Cam Newton was also limited for a second day, with soreness in his right thumb. He has been wearing a fingerless compression glove on his throwing hand.
