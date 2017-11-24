Panthers vulnerable with Captain Munnerlyn questionable, but can Jets capitalize?

More Videos 1:50 Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference Pause 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 0:34 NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history 1:41 A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 2:09 Thanksgiving with the Woodhouses 15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 2:26 Franklin Academy proud of boys soccer program's success and progress 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on playing well late in the season Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com