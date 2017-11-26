More Videos

Cam Newton talks posting his police mug shot

Cam Newton talks posting his police mug shot

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

Experience NC State's senior day victory over UNC

Experience NC State's senior day victory over UNC

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

Fedora: 'Give Dave and his team credit for a hard fought win'

Fedora: 'Give Dave and his team credit for a hard fought win'

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

  • Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on playing well late in the season

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season.
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera gives the players all the credit and says the little things they do enable them to play well late in an NFL season.

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit N.Y. Jets in a potentially pivotal game

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 26, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

NFL Week 12 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (7-3) and New York Jets (4-6) play in MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Panthers get tight end Greg Olsen, who hasn’t played since breaking a foot in a Week 2 win against Buffalo, back from injured reserve.

The Panthers may have a chance to catch the New Orleans Saints (8-2) in the NFC South. The Saints, winners of eight straight games, visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) later Sunday. The Panthers, who have won three straight, visit the Saints next week.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

