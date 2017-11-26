Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen came back from a broken foot on Sunday against the New York Jets but left after aggravating the injury in the third quarter.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers TE Greg Olsen aggravates foot injury, leaves game vs. Jets

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 26, 2017 03:49 PM

East Rutherford, N.J.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s comeback was a short one Sunday.

Olsen, who missed more than two months with a broken foot, returned to the lineup against the Jets, but left in the third quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired right foot.

Olsen was targeted four times before getting reinjured. His only catch was a 10-yarder on the second play of the game.

He was open in the end zone later in the first half, but quarterback Cam Newton overthrew him.

Olsen suffered a Jones fracture in a Week 2 victory vs. Buffalo. A couple of high-profile players – Julian Edelman and Dez Bryant – returned from the same injury within six to eight weeks, only to require additional surgeries after the season.

Joseph Person: @josephperson

