  • Panthers coach Ron Rivera high on Kaelin Clay’s play

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had wide receiver and special teams player Kaelin Clay break the team down following their 35-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Clay returned a punt for a 60-yard touchdown.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had wide receiver and special teams player Kaelin Clay break the team down following their 35-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Clay returned a punt for a 60-yard touchdown. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Instant analysis: Uninspiring Panthers offense bailed out by Luke Kuechly, Kaelin Clay

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 26, 2017 04:42 PM

November 26, 2017 04:42 PM

East Rutherford, N.J.

It wasn’t pretty or particularly inspiring – much like the steel grey skies over MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands.

But there are no style points in the NFL, particularly in November and December games when playoff lives are on the line.

The Carolina Panthers won ugly Sunday. But they won, taking care of the pesky Jets 35-27 for their fourth victory in a row.

Carolina improved to 8-3 and won on a day when former Panthers QB Josh McCown outplayed current Panthers QB Cam Newton, who completed only 11 of 28 passes for 168 yards.

But the Panthers received big boosts from their defense and special teams (see below) to stay in good shape in the NFC playoff race heading into next week’s showdown with the Saints in New Orleans.

Panthers’ passing offense struggled except when Funchess involved.

Cam Newton failed to get in rhythm for much of the game – unless he was targeting Devin Funchess.

Funchess, who took over as the No. 1 wideout when Kelvin Benjamin was traded, caught seven for 108 yards on 12 targets – and was responsible for all but four of Newton’s 11 receptions.

Newton was off all day. He overthrew TE Greg Olsen in the end zone (Olsen later left after aggravating his foot injury) and led Christian McCaffrey too much on what would have been a big gainer in the second half.

But Funchess came down with nearly everything, save for a drop near the goal line on an out-and-up move.

If Olsen is out for the season, the Panthers better develop another receiving threat soon.

Luckily …

The defense and special teams bailed out the offense.

Teams that score defensive and/or special teams touchdowns generally seem to end up winning.

Well, the Panthers got one of each Sunday – a 34-yard fumble return by LB Luke Kuechly and a 60-yard punt return by Kaelin Clay.

Kuechly’s runback was the first defensive touchdown for the Panthers in more than a year, while Clay’s score was the first punt return for a TD in three years (Philly Brown vs. Chicago in 2014).

