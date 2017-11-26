More Videos

  • How Kaelin Clay saved the day for the Panthers against the Jets

    Carolina Panthers punt returner Kaelin Clay's touchdown broke a dry spell and put Sunda's game out of reach for the New York Jets. Here's how he did it.

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:57 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Panthers 35, Jets 27

Carolina

3

9

6

17

35

New York

3

7

7

10

27

First Quarter

Car—FG Gano 40, 9:55.

NYJ—FG Catanzaro 31, 5:13.

Second Quarter

Car—Newton 1 run (kick failed), 10:02.

Car—FG Gano 33, 3:59.

NYJ—R.Anderson 33 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 1:12.

Third Quarter

NYJ—R.Anderson 54 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 5:41.

Car—J.Stewart 2 run (pass failed), 1:12.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ—FG Catanzaro 19, 14:01.

Car—Kuechly 34 fumble return (Newton run), 12:05.

Car—Clay 60 punt return, 9:54.

NYJ—Kearse 3 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 5:32.

Car—FG Gano 45, :21.

A—77,562.

Car

NYJ

First downs

17

21

Total Net Yards

299

391

Rushes-yards

33-145

26-109

Passing

154

282

Punt Returns

5-95

4-7

Kickoff Returns

2-49

2-52

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

0-0

Comp-Att-Int

11-28-0

19-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

3-14

3-25

Punts

6-47.3

7-45.4

Fumbles-Lost

1-0

2-1

Penalties-Yards

10-84

7-68

Time of Possession

31:50

28:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 7-62, Clay 1-29, Newton 9-28, J.Stewart 15-26, Artis-Payne 1-0. New York, Powell 9-34, McCown 2-28, Forte 10-26, McGuire 5-21.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 11-28-0-168. New York, McCown 19-36-0-307.

RECEIVING—Carolina, Funchess 7-108, McCaffrey 2-35, Dickson 1-15, Olsen 1-10. New York, Kearse 7-105, R.Anderson 6-146, Seferian-Jenkins 2-27, McGuire 1-13, Powell 1-12, Thomas 1-5, Natson 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

