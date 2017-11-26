Carolina Panthers at New York Jets | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Panthers 35, Jets 27
Carolina
3
9
6
17
—
35
New York
3
7
7
10
—
27
First Quarter
Car—FG Gano 40, 9:55.
NYJ—FG Catanzaro 31, 5:13.
Second Quarter
Car—Newton 1 run (kick failed), 10:02.
Car—FG Gano 33, 3:59.
NYJ—R.Anderson 33 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 1:12.
Third Quarter
NYJ—R.Anderson 54 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 5:41.
Car—J.Stewart 2 run (pass failed), 1:12.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—FG Catanzaro 19, 14:01.
Car—Kuechly 34 fumble return (Newton run), 12:05.
Car—Clay 60 punt return, 9:54.
NYJ—Kearse 3 pass from McCown (Catanzaro kick), 5:32.
Car—FG Gano 45, :21.
A—77,562.
Car
NYJ
First downs
17
21
Total Net Yards
299
391
Rushes-yards
33-145
26-109
Passing
154
282
Punt Returns
5-95
4-7
Kickoff Returns
2-49
2-52
Interceptions Ret.
0-0
0-0
Comp-Att-Int
11-28-0
19-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost
3-14
3-25
Punts
6-47.3
7-45.4
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
2-1
Penalties-Yards
10-84
7-68
Time of Possession
31:50
28:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 7-62, Clay 1-29, Newton 9-28, J.Stewart 15-26, Artis-Payne 1-0. New York, Powell 9-34, McCown 2-28, Forte 10-26, McGuire 5-21.
PASSING—Carolina, Newton 11-28-0-168. New York, McCown 19-36-0-307.
RECEIVING—Carolina, Funchess 7-108, McCaffrey 2-35, Dickson 1-15, Olsen 1-10. New York, Kearse 7-105, R.Anderson 6-146, Seferian-Jenkins 2-27, McGuire 1-13, Powell 1-12, Thomas 1-5, Natson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
