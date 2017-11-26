Kaelin Clay, sluggish Carolina Panthers get past New York Jets 35-27

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. If they wanted to prove their offense had turned the corner with a blowout, record-setting win against Miami in Week 10, the Carolina Panthers had a funny way of showing it in Sunday’s 35-27 victory over the New York Jets.

Carolina struggled to find any sort of rhythm through most of the game other than a 1-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter. After that 86-yard scoring drive, the Panthers managed only 83 yards of offense on their next eight drives.

In fact, Carolina ended the second quarter and began the third with three drives that amounted to just 10 yards, converted only two first downs and drew two penalties. After a 40-yard run by running back Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter, Carolina managed 14 yards of offense by the midway point of the third quarter.

Carolina even scored its first defensive touchdown since 2016 against Arizona, and its first punt return for touchdown since 2014.

But with the high-powered, just-a-game-ahead Saints on the horizon, Carolina needs to dredge up the offensive flash they showed two weeks ago, and hang onto it for dear life.

The Panthers (8-3) face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. The Jets fell to 4-7.

Three who mattered

Luke Kuechly: With the Jets up 20-18 and 12:58 to play, Panthers defensive end Wes Horton sacked quarterback Josh McCown and forced a fumble, which Kuechly scooped up and ran for 34 yards into the end zone.

Newton scored on the following 2-point conversion with a flip over two defenders into the end zone.

Robby Anderson: Anderson made an incredible 33-yard catch late in the second quarter to keep the Jets in the game. He held on to the ball between heavy coverage from safety Mike Adams and cornerback James Bradberry for the score.

Anderson also scored a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Jets their first lead of the day (17-12 with 5:41 left in the period). After, he pretended to lay down and take a nap on the ball in the end zone.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins: On the Jets’ first drive in the first quarter, tight end Seferian-Jenkins got behind corner James Bradberry and was wide open in the end zone, but dropped the would-be touchdown pass from quarterback Josh McCown.

Another Panthers break came again at the cost of Seferian-Jenkins, after a fourth-quarter touchdown catch was overruled.

Observations

▪ Clay scored Carolina’s first punt return for a touchdown since Oct. 5, 2014 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, which put the Panthers up 32-20 and all but sealed the game.

▪ Tight end Greg Olsen started in his first game back after spending eight weeks on injured reserve after breaking his foot in Week 2. Olsen’s first catch was on the second snap of the game on second and 6, and was a 10-yard catch for a first down.

Olsen, who normally plays almost every offensive snap, was limited on Sunday as the team tries to bring him back at a comfortable pace. He played 20 of 36 first-half snaps, and was the target of an overthrown touchdown pass attempt. Olsen was overthrown twice in the first half, catching one pass on four targets.

Olsen left the game in the third quarter after re-aggravating his surgically repaired foot.

▪ Carolina couldn’t get much going in the run game, but Stewart’s third-quarter touchdown broke an offensive drought and gave the Panthers back their lead, 18-17, with 4:29 left in the period.

The Jets took back their lead in the fourth quarter, after safety Kurt Coleman and corner Daryl Worley both missed tackles on a 42-yard catch-and-run by Jermaine Kearse that set up a field goal.

▪ Without starting nickel Captain Munnerlyn available due to an illness, the Panthers played veteran safety Jairus Byrd on their first series in the nickel package. Kearse on the play, and gave up a 17-yard catch.

Carolina stuck with Byrd in the regular nickel, in rotation with linebacker Shaq Thompson in the “Buffalo” (big nickel) package.

▪ Kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point after Newton’s second-quarter rushing touchdown. It was his second missed extra point this season. Gano has missed only one field goal so far this season, against Detroit in Week 5.

▪ McCaffrey broke off a 40-yard run in the second quarter after finding a nice hole between center Tyler Larsen and guard Andrew Norwell. it was his longest of the season, and set up a field goal that put the Panthers ahead 12-3.

▪ Both the Panthers and the Jets struggled to find momentum offensively in the first half. The teams combined to convert just two third downs in 13 attempts.

▪ In the third quarter, defensive end Mario Addison sacked Jets quarterback Josh McCown to tie teammate Julius Peppers as the Panthers’ sack leader this season (7.5). Peppers later retook the lead with a sack of his own.

Worth mentioning

▪ Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil was activated on Sunday after missing eight games with a neck injury. Larsen started in place of Kalil, as the team wants to bring him back slowly.

Kalil tried to come back in Week 7 against Chicago, but re-aggravated the injury and had to leave after the first quarter.

The Panthers’ inactives were quarterback Garrett Gilbert, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, fullback Alex Armah, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (illness), linebacker Andrew Gachkar, tackle John Theus and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

▪ Rookie safety Jamal Adams had plenty to say to Newton throughout the game. First, Adams walked up to Newton during his “Superman” celebration following his second-quarter touchdown and a little extracurricular activity ensued. Then, after a Newton keeper and slide in front of Adams, the latter appeared to be jawing to Newton again.

▪ The Panthers got the ball back three times with 6:10 left in the second quarter, but only managed to score three points on two full drives (with their third drive lasting three plays before the half ended).