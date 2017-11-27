Panthers coach Ron Rivera explains why some Cam Newton passes sailed on Sunday

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the reason for at least some of quarterback Cam Newton’s accuracy issues vs. the Jets stuck out like a sore thumb.
Newton’s right thumb, specifically.
Newton has been dealing with pain in the thumb since banging it off “somebody’s back” in the Nov. 13 victory over Miami.
Rivera said he didn’t know about the injury until after the bye week when the Panthers returned for practice. Newton was limited during the first two practices last week, but was a full participant Friday and did not have an injury status for Sunday’s game vs. the New York Jets.
Rivera thinks Newton might have struggled with his grip at times Sunday, contributing to a 39.3 completion percentage that was the third-lowest of Newton’s career. But that wasn’t the only problem in the passing game, according to Rivera.
“I think that’s possibly why a few of the balls sailed a little bit on him,” Rivera said Monday. “There were a lot of good decisions being made, obviously. But unfortunately the ball wasn’t delivered or we didn’t make the catch. And we had some opportunities, as well.”
Asked about his thumb after the game, Newton said: “It was all right.”
Rivera said Newton would receive treatment the next two days before preparations for the Saints’ game begin Wednesday.
“I think he’s in a situation where it’s getting better,” Rivera said. “We’ll see how he responds to the treatment he gets … and we’ll see on Wednesday.”
In other injury news, Rivera said tight end Greg Olsen and cornerback Daryl Worley were both scheduled to see the doctor Monday for their foot injuries.
Olsen aggravated his surgically repaired right foot and was pulled in the third quarter vs. the Jets, and Worley had a protective boot on his left foot after the game.
Rivera said wide receiver Devin Funchess had a toe issue late in the 35-27 victory.
The Panthers should get some reinforcements this week.
Nickel back Captain Munnerlyn was back at the stadium and “virus-free” Monday after missing the trip to New York.
The Panthers also expect to activate speed receiver Damiere Byrd from injured reserve this week. Byrd broke his forearm in Week 4 at New England, but returned to practice last week.
